Katana Capital Limited (ASX:KAT) Declares $0.01 Interim Dividend

Katana Capital Limited (ASX:KAT – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, January 3rd,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Thursday, January 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th.

Katana Capital Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. Katana Capital Limited was founded on September 19, 2005 and is based in Perth, Australia.

