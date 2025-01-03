Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ: RELI) Holds Virtual Annual Meeting, Shareholders Vote on Key MattersUNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION, WASHINGTON, D.C. – In a recent 8-K filing, Reliance Global Group, Inc. (RELI) reported the outcomes o

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Reliance Global Group’s 8K filing here.
About Reliance Global Group
Reliance Global Group, Inc focuses in the acquisition and management of wholesale and retail insurance agencies in the United States. It provides agency services for insurance products in the healthcare and Medicare, personal and commercial, trucking, property and casualty, and insurance brokerage. The company was formerly known as Ethos Media Network, Inc and changed its name to Reliance Global Group, Inc in October 2018.
