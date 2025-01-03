Nu Skin Enterprises Enters Unit Purchase Agreement with Mavely Seller LLC in $230 Million Cash Deal

On January 2, 2025, Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) announced the completion of a significant transaction with Mavely Seller LLC, a Delaware limited liability company and subsidiary of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. The deal entailed Mavely Seller LLC entering into a Unit Purchase Agreement with Clout.io Holdings, Inc., Mavrck LLC, and Mavely LLC. As part of the agreement, Purchaser acquired all of Seller’s equity in Mavely for a total consideration valued at $230 million in cash, subject to various adjustments detailed in the Purchase Agreement. Additionally, a portion of the cash purchase price will be held in escrow to facilitate purchase price reconciliation processes.

Following the completion of payments to other equity holders in Seller associated with the transaction, Nu Skin Enterprises and its subsidiaries expect to retain approximately $207 million in cash, subject to adjustments as specified in the Purchase Agreement, along with a number of shares of Purchaser’s common stock valued at $10 million. The Purchaser also assumed certain post-closing indemnification provisions as part of the transaction.

Mavely is expected to continue providing specific technology and social commerce capabilities to support Nu Skin Enterprises’ affiliate marketing business in light of this transaction. It is essential to note that the descriptions provided are for informative purposes to outline the transaction’s terms rather than offering factual details about the parties or the operational status of Nu Skin Enterprises. The Purchase Agreement entails representations and warranties made primarily for the benefit of the parties involved, covering different materiality standards and applicable only as of the date specified.

This disclosure does not provide a comprehensive overview of the Purchase Agreement but is supplemented by the full document attached as Exhibit 2.1 to the Current Report on Form 8-K. Moreover, a pro forma financial information filing related to the transaction has been submitted as Exhibit 99.2 to the initial filing, offering insights into the expected financial implications of the deal.

The news of this transaction was issued by Nu Skin Enterprises on January 3, 2025, through a press release, further solidifying the company’s commitment to strategic business moves. The details contained in the filing indicate the complexity and significance of the agreement, showcasing the company’s intention to fortify its market position through key acquisitions.

It is crucial to recognize that forward-looking statements within this agreement hold various risks and uncertainties, potentially affecting the actual results and financial outcomes. Nu Skin Enterprises has stressed the importance of understanding the associated risks disclosed in SEC filings, urging investors and stakeholders to consider the provided information in a comprehensive context to make informed decisions.

