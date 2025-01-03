Comparing i-80 Gold (IAUX) & The Competition

i-80 Gold (NYSE:IAUX – Get Free Report) is one of 113 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare i-80 Gold to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for i-80 Gold and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get i-80 Gold alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score i-80 Gold 0 4 0 0 2.00 i-80 Gold Competitors 1157 3694 4515 128 2.38

i-80 Gold presently has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 485.38%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 35.35%. Given i-80 Gold’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe i-80 Gold is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets i-80 Gold -231.43% -21.18% -12.67% i-80 Gold Competitors -59.27% 4.68% 3.68%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares i-80 Gold and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares i-80 Gold and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio i-80 Gold $52.94 million -$65.20 million -1.66 i-80 Gold Competitors $4.71 billion -$71.11 million -17.79

i-80 Gold’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than i-80 Gold. i-80 Gold is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

i-80 Gold has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, i-80 Gold’s rivals have a beta of 0.94, meaning that their average stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.3% of i-80 Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.9% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

i-80 Gold rivals beat i-80 Gold on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About i-80 Gold

(Get Free Report)

i-80 Gold Corp. is a mining company, engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and silver mineral deposits principally in the United States. i-80 Gold Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for i-80 Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i-80 Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.