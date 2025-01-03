Comparing i-80 Gold (IAUX) & The Competition

i-80 Gold (NYSE:IAUX – Get Free Report) is one of 113 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare i-80 Gold to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for i-80 Gold and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|i-80 Gold
|0
|4
|0
|0
|2.00
|i-80 Gold Competitors
|1157
|3694
|4515
|128
|2.38
i-80 Gold presently has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 485.38%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 35.35%. Given i-80 Gold’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe i-80 Gold is more favorable than its rivals.
Profitability
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|i-80 Gold
|-231.43%
|-21.18%
|-12.67%
|i-80 Gold Competitors
|-59.27%
|4.68%
|3.68%
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares i-80 Gold and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|i-80 Gold
|$52.94 million
|-$65.20 million
|-1.66
|i-80 Gold Competitors
|$4.71 billion
|-$71.11 million
|-17.79
i-80 Gold’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than i-80 Gold. i-80 Gold is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Risk & Volatility
i-80 Gold has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, i-80 Gold’s rivals have a beta of 0.94, meaning that their average stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
61.3% of i-80 Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.9% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
i-80 Gold rivals beat i-80 Gold on 8 of the 13 factors compared.
About i-80 Gold
i-80 Gold Corp. is a mining company, engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and silver mineral deposits principally in the United States. i-80 Gold Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.
