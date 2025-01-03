United American Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UAHC) and Monogram Orthopaedics (NASDAQ:MGRM) Head-To-Head Review

United American Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UAHC – Get Free Report) and Monogram Orthopaedics (NASDAQ:MGRM – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of Monogram Orthopaedics shares are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of United American Healthcare shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.1% of Monogram Orthopaedics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares United American Healthcare and Monogram Orthopaedics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United American Healthcare N/A N/A $720,000.00 N/A N/A Monogram Orthopaedics $364,999.00 223.73 -$13.74 million ($0.47) -5.06

Analyst Recommendations

United American Healthcare has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Monogram Orthopaedics.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for United American Healthcare and Monogram Orthopaedics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United American Healthcare 0 0 0 0 0.00 Monogram Orthopaedics 0 0 1 1 3.50

Monogram Orthopaedics has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 68.07%. Given Monogram Orthopaedics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Monogram Orthopaedics is more favorable than United American Healthcare.

Profitability

This table compares United American Healthcare and Monogram Orthopaedics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United American Healthcare N/A N/A N/A Monogram Orthopaedics N/A -130.90% -106.38%

Volatility & Risk

United American Healthcare has a beta of -1.34, meaning that its share price is 234% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monogram Orthopaedics has a beta of 2, meaning that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Monogram Orthopaedics beats United American Healthcare on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United American Healthcare

United American Healthcare Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides contract manufacturing services to the medical device industry. It also focuses on the production of natural rubber. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

About Monogram Orthopaedics

Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc. focuses on developing a product solution architecture to enable patient-optimized orthopaedic implants. The company intends to produce and market robotic surgical equipment and related software, orthopedic implants, tissue ablation tools, navigation consumables, and other miscellaneous instrumentation for use in reconstructive joint replacement procedures. Its robot prototype executes optimized paths for high-precision insertion of optimized implants in synthetic bone specimens. The company was formerly known as Monogram Arthroplasty Inc. and changed its name to Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc. in March 2017. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

