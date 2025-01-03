Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) and Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG) Head to Head Comparison

Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG – Get Free Report) and Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Sow Good has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stryve Foods has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sow Good and Stryve Foods”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sow Good $40.13 million 0.71 -$3.06 million $0.25 11.12 Stryve Foods $19.36 million 0.16 -$19.04 million ($5.47) -0.14

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Sow Good has higher revenue and earnings than Stryve Foods. Stryve Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sow Good, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

10.7% of Sow Good shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.3% of Stryve Foods shares are held by institutional investors. 62.3% of Sow Good shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.6% of Stryve Foods shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sow Good and Stryve Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sow Good 4.47% 8.15% 4.29% Stryve Foods -79.07% -2,100.61% -47.85%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Sow Good and Stryve Foods, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sow Good 0 3 0 0 2.00 Stryve Foods 0 0 0 0 0.00

Sow Good presently has a consensus target price of $4.25, suggesting a potential upside of 52.88%. Given Sow Good’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Sow Good is more favorable than Stryve Foods.

Summary

Sow Good beats Stryve Foods on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sow Good

Sow Good Inc. is engaged in producing nutritious products in the freeze-dried food industry. Sow Good Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Oil and Gas Inc., is based in IRVING, Texas.

About Stryve Foods

Stryve Foods, Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces charcuterie slabs, thinly sliced steaks, air-dried beef sticks, biltong, biltong slabs, crisps, carne seca, sliced biltong, and droëwors products, as well as markets and sells human-grade pet treats under the brand Two Tails. The company distributes its products through retail channels, including grocery, club stores, and other retail outlets; convenience store; mass merchants; and directly to consumers through its e-commerce websites, as well as directly to consumer through the Amazon and Walmart platforms. Stryve Foods, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

