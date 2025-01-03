Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Upgraded by Susquehanna to “Positive” Rating

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report issued on Friday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a $67.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $48.00. Susquehanna’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.06% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.19.

NYSE KNX opened at $52.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.41 and a 200-day moving average of $52.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1-year low of $45.55 and a 1-year high of $60.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.27, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ploeg David Vander sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $28,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,625.90. This represents a 1.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 29,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $1,703,061.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at about $70,185,000. Interval Partners LP grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 8,520.1% during the 2nd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 1,293,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,011 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,728.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,330,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,157 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 27.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,431,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $271,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,069 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 309.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,068,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,331,000 after purchasing an additional 807,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

