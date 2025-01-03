Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) & Lonestar Resources US (OTCMKTS:LONEQ) Head to Head Survey

Lonestar Resources US (OTCMKTS:LONEQ – Get Free Report) and Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Lonestar Resources US and Atlas Energy Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lonestar Resources US N/A N/A N/A Atlas Energy Solutions 8.78% 11.01% 6.22%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Lonestar Resources US and Atlas Energy Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lonestar Resources US 0 0 0 0 0.00 Atlas Energy Solutions 0 4 6 2 2.83

Earnings & Valuation

Atlas Energy Solutions has a consensus price target of $24.67, indicating a potential upside of 7.29%. Given Atlas Energy Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Atlas Energy Solutions is more favorable than Lonestar Resources US.

This table compares Lonestar Resources US and Atlas Energy Solutions”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lonestar Resources US N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Atlas Energy Solutions $925.76 million 2.74 $105.43 million $0.79 29.10

Atlas Energy Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Lonestar Resources US.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.6% of Atlas Energy Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Lonestar Resources US shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of Atlas Energy Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Atlas Energy Solutions beats Lonestar Resources US on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lonestar Resources US

Lonestar Resources US Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 53,831 net acres in Texas counties. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. On September 30, 2020, Lonestar Resources US Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

