JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has Lowered Expectations for Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) Stock Price

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $415.00 to $412.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 9.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $445.00 to $461.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $593.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wolfe Research raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $535.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $480.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $471.11.

KNSL stock opened at $454.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $475.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $453.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12-month low of $342.80 and a 12-month high of $548.47.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $418.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.43 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group will post 15.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,566,940. This trade represents a 6.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 4,440 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.31, for a total transaction of $2,216,936.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,191.57. The trade was a 90.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,235 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,954 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,232,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 204,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,203,000 after buying an additional 8,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

