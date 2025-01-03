Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.23% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on FIHL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Fidelis Insurance from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelis Insurance currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIHL. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Fidelis Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the third quarter worth about $195,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Fidelis Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidelis Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelis Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, a specialty insurer, provides insurance and reinsurance solutions in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.
