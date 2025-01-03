Piper Sandler Issues Positive Forecast for LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Stock Price

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on LC. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of LendingClub from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on LendingClub from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Compass Point upped their target price on LendingClub from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LendingClub currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

Shares of LC stock opened at $16.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.76 and a 200-day moving average of $12.46. LendingClub has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $18.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 2.02.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. LendingClub had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $201.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that LendingClub will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John C. Morris sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $35,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 203,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,077.28. This represents a 1.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $253,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,339,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,941,774.97. This represents a 1.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $884,570 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,517,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,351,000 after buying an additional 828,958 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 98.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,547,342 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,686,000 after purchasing an additional 766,287 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,658,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,032,000 after buying an additional 329,279 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in LendingClub by 5.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,898,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,901,000 after buying an additional 300,536 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of LendingClub during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,412,000. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

