LandBridge (NYSE:LB) Receives “Buy” Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

LandBridge (NYSE:LB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $71.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LB. Barclays raised their price objective on LandBridge from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of LandBridge from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of LandBridge from $39.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of LandBridge in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LandBridge currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.11.

Shares of LandBridge stock opened at $64.80 on Friday. LandBridge has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $80.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in LandBridge by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 5,190,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,067,000 after acquiring an additional 484,968 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of LandBridge by 40.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,378,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,032,000 after buying an additional 686,070 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LandBridge by 617.7% during the third quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 422,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,515,000 after purchasing an additional 363,345 shares during the period. Mad River Investors purchased a new stake in LandBridge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,097,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of LandBridge by 9.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 229,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,972,000 after buying an additional 19,350 shares during the period.

LandBridge Company LLC owns and manages land and resources to support and enhance oil and natural gas development in the United States. It owns surface acres in and around the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas royalties. It also sells brackish water and other surface composite materials.

