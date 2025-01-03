HC Wainwright Issues Positive Forecast for OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Stock Price

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 168.66% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on OptiNose from $45.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

OPTN stock opened at $6.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.94. OptiNose has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $31.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -23.93 and a beta of -0.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OptiNose during the second quarter worth $2,444,000. Great Point Partners LLC raised its stake in OptiNose by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 13,727,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940,779 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of OptiNose by 173.7% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 171,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 108,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in OptiNose by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,920,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 81,233 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

