U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Earns “Buy” Rating from D. Boral Capital

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at D. Boral Capital in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. D. Boral Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.22% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on U.S. Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on U.S. Energy
U.S. Energy Price Performance
U.S. Energy Company Profile
U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than U.S. Energy
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- These 3 AI Stocks Are Ready to Lead in 2025
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- 3 Big-Box Stores Dividend Investors Can Count on in 2025
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Archer Aviation: From Air Taxis to Aerial Warfare
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.