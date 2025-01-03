U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Earns “Buy” Rating from D. Boral Capital

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at D. Boral Capital in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. D. Boral Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on U.S. Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

USEG opened at $1.61 on Friday. U.S. Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $1.91. The company has a market cap of $45.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.26.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.

