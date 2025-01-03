AON (NYSE:AON) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $379.00 to $394.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of AON from $338.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of AON from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AON from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AON from $394.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $363.00.

AON stock opened at $354.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $372.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.00. AON has a 1 year low of $268.06 and a 1 year high of $395.33.

In other AON news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $494,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,077 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,291.36. This represents a 13.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mindy F. Simon sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.34, for a total transaction of $256,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,121.44. This represents a 26.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 1,162.5% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in AON in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AON in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

