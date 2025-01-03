Raymond James Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX)

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Vertex from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson started coverage on Vertex in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Vertex in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vertex from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Vertex from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.36.

VERX stock opened at $53.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.56, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.77. Vertex has a twelve month low of $23.31 and a twelve month high of $57.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Vertex had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vertex will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Vertex

In other Vertex news, major shareholder Jeffrey Westphal sold 2,485,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $121,516,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,065.50. This trade represents a 99.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Destefano sold 216,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $11,903,390.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 293,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,145,708.80. This represents a 42.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,782,563 shares of company stock worth $187,627,746. Company insiders own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vertex by 2.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,287,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,102,000 after purchasing an additional 54,985 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex by 17.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,690,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,444,000 after buying an additional 253,263 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vertex by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,863,000 after acquiring an additional 414,945 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Vertex by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,361,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,447,000 after acquiring an additional 363,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,121,000 after acquiring an additional 37,592 shares during the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

