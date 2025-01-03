JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) Price Target to $46.00

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BWIN. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (down previously from $43.00) on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. William Blair upgraded The Baldwin Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of BWIN opened at $37.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.23, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The Baldwin Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $55.82.

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The Baldwin Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 10.57% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $339.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Baldwin Insurance Group will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other The Baldwin Insurance Group news, major shareholder Elizabeth Krystyn sold 88,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $3,801,573.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 20.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWIN. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,747,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,447,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in The Baldwin Insurance Group by 1,946.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,235,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Company Profile

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

