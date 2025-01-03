Citigroup (NYSE:C) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on C. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Citigroup from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Citigroup from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

NYSE:C opened at $69.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.45. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $50.51 and a 12 month high of $73.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.20. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Citigroup will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. raised its stake in Citigroup by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 77,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 354,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,236,000 after buying an additional 8,301 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,138,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,270,000 after purchasing an additional 20,291 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 394,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,710,000 after acquiring an additional 18,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 289.5% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 30,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 22,774 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

