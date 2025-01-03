Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Truist Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.98% from the stock’s current price.

EPD has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. US Capital Advisors upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

EPD stock opened at $31.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.92. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12-month low of $26.12 and a 12-month high of $34.63. The firm has a market cap of $68.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $13.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPD. Curi RMB Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% in the third quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 73,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Zega Financial LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% during the third quarter. Zega Financial LLC now owns 20,870 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 23,204 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.9% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

