Susquehanna Upgrades Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) to Neutral

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Susquehanna from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a $38.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.29.

Werner Enterprises Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:WERN opened at $35.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 0.82. Werner Enterprises has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $42.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.47.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $745.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Werner Enterprises’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Werner Enterprises

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,943,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,195,000 after buying an additional 776,277 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 37.1% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,665,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,668,000 after buying an additional 450,522 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 3.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,516,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,537,000 after buying an additional 56,551 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 15.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,506,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,984,000 after buying an additional 201,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 65.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 879,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,455,000 after acquiring an additional 348,154 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

