Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Raymond James

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on INTA. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intapp from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Intapp from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Intapp from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Intapp from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.64.

Intapp Price Performance

Shares of Intapp stock opened at $64.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -222.86 and a beta of 0.74. Intapp has a 1 year low of $30.36 and a 1 year high of $71.34.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $118.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.88 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intapp will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Intapp

In related news, insider Thad Jampol sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $901,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 772,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,828,057.08. This trade represents a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John T. Hall sold 70,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $4,885,966.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,946,187.68. The trade was a 1.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 409,624 shares of company stock valued at $24,909,164. Company insiders own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intapp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Intapp by 1.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Intapp by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Intapp by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intapp by 1,054.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Intapp by 9.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Featured Articles

