Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.83% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GDEN. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.57.
In other Golden Entertainment news, Director Terrence Wright sold 16,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $518,478.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,116.16. This trade represents a 21.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 29.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $89,000. 70.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.
