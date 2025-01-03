Red Rock Resorts’ (RRR) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $51.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $64.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.04% from the stock’s previous close.

RRR has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Macquarie lowered their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Red Rock Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.69.

Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $44.72 on Friday. Red Rock Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $44.18 and a fifty-two week high of $63.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 10,623,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,332,000 after acquiring an additional 106,509 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,952,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,265,000 after acquiring an additional 374,128 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,776,000 after purchasing an additional 14,029 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in Red Rock Resorts by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,134,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,763,000 after purchasing an additional 38,443 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Red Rock Resorts by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 577,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. 47.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

