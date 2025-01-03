LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Stock Price Expected to Rise, HC Wainwright Analyst Says

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.93% from the stock’s current price.

LPTH has been the topic of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on LightPath Technologies from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of LightPath Technologies from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th.

LightPath Technologies stock opened at $3.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. LightPath Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $4.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.60. The company has a market cap of $150.33 million, a PE ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 5.7% during the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,723,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 131,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 67,429 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 69,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. 56.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

