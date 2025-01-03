Identillect Technologies (CVE:ID) Stock Price Down 50% – Here’s Why

Shares of Identillect Technologies Corp. (CVE:ID – Get Free Report) dropped 50% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 163,054 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 134,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Identillect Technologies Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of C$1.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.01.
About Identillect Technologies
Identillect Technologies Corp. develops an email encryption software solution. It offers Delivery Trust, an email encryption technology that targets organizations of various sizes, as well as individuals, including medical professionals, insurance companies, accountants, lawyers, real estate agents, and educators in the United States and Mexico.
See Also
