Versant Capital Management Inc Raises Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 664 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 116,620.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,753,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,080,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,200 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Netflix by 154.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,058,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $750,713,000 after buying an additional 642,920 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Netflix by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,951,347 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,023,082,000 after buying an additional 426,740 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 4.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,990,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,958,417,000 after buying an additional 316,594 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,871,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $840.00 price target (up from $800.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $820.00 to $835.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $825.00 target price (up from $770.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $807.70.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total value of $279,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,741,260. The trade was a 1.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.67, for a total transaction of $204,433.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,202,828.70. The trade was a 0.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,893 shares of company stock worth $93,859,830 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $886.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $861.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $743.72. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $465.77 and a 1-year high of $941.75. The firm has a market cap of $379.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 35.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

