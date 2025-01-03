CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Shares Down 0.4% – Should You Sell?

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.43 and last traded at $25.67. 238,318 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 597% from the average session volume of 34,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.78.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.92.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.4688 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.
CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.
