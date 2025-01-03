American Lithium (CVE:LI) Stock Price Up 1.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI – Get Free Report) shot up 1.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.55. 168,368 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 214,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.
The company has a market capitalization of C$128.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.75.
American Lithium (CVE:LI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Lithium Corp. will post -0.0691633 earnings per share for the current year.
American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North and South America. Its properties include the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.
