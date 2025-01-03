EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Trading Down 0.5% – Time to Sell?

Shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Free Report) traded down 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $120.46 and last traded at $120.67. 30,527 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 38,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.31.
Separately, UBS Group cut EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.
EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and North America. It operates through Professional Solutions and Direct to Consumer segments. The company offers lens under the Essilor, Varilux, Crizal, Eyezen, Stellest, Xperio, Transitions, Ray-Ban, Oakley, Barberini, KODAK Lens, Nikon, Shamir, eyexpert, iWear, Humanware, and Optifog brands.
