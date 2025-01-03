Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Trading Up 0.1% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $55.48 and last traded at $55.14. 48,770 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 90,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.10.

IBDRY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised Iberdrola to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Iberdrola in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Iberdrola to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.18. The firm has a market cap of $88.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.52 billion for the quarter. Iberdrola had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 10.67%. Research analysts expect that Iberdrola, S.A. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, and Australia. It generates electricity from renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, and conventional nuclear, as well as through batteries.

