Ramsdens (LON:RFX) Stock Price Up 1% – Should You Buy?

Ramsdens Holdings PLC (LON:RFX – Get Free Report) shares rose 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 234.90 ($2.91) and last traded at GBX 234.90 ($2.91). Approximately 16,551 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 91,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 232.50 ($2.88).

Ramsdens Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 224.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 213.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £74.77 million, a P/E ratio of 976.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.10.

Ramsdens Company Profile

Ramsdens Holdings PLC engages in the provision of diversified financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Foreign Currency Exchange, Pawnbroking, Jewellery Retail, and Purchase of Precious Metals. The company engages in the sale and purchase of foreign currency notes to holidaymakers, as well as offers travel cards and international bank-to-bank payments; and provision of pawnbroking and asset backed lending services.

