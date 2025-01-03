Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Trading 0.1% Higher – Should You Buy?

Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €70.18 ($72.35) and last traded at €70.04 ($72.21). Approximately 47,240 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 218,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at €69.96 ($72.12).
Wacker Chemie Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €73.55 and its 200 day moving average price is €84.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73, a P/E/G ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.24.
Wacker Chemie Company Profile
Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silica.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Wacker Chemie
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- 3 Big-Box Stores Dividend Investors Can Count on in 2025
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Archer Aviation: From Air Taxis to Aerial Warfare
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Travel’s Takeoff: Top 2 ETFs to Ride the 2025 Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.