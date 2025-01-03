Aura Energy (LON:AURA) Stock Price Up 2.2% – Time to Buy?

Aura Energy Limited (LON:AURA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6.90 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 6.90 ($0.09). 87,812 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 149,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.75 ($0.08).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 7.35. The company has a quick ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £53.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -675.50 and a beta of -0.35.

About Aura Energy

Aura Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, development, and exploration of mineral properties in Mauritania and Sweden. It primarily explores for uranium, vanadium, gold, and base metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Häggån Polymetallic project located in Sweden; and the Tiris uranium project located in Mauritania.

