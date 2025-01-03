ScoZinc Mining (CVE:SZM) Stock Price Up 1.6% – Should You Buy?

ScoZinc Mining Ltd. (CVE:SZM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.64. 1,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 4,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.
ScoZinc Mining Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$11.46 million and a P/E ratio of -1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.64.
ScoZinc Mining Company Profile
ScoZinc Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for zinc, lead, and gypsum deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Scotia mine and other mineral resource prospects located in Halifax, Nova Scotia. The company was formerly known as Selwyn Resources Ltd.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ScoZinc Mining
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- 3 Big-Box Stores Dividend Investors Can Count on in 2025
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Archer Aviation: From Air Taxis to Aerial Warfare
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Travel’s Takeoff: Top 2 ETFs to Ride the 2025 Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for ScoZinc Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScoZinc Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.