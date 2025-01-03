Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) Trading 0.7% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3 – Get Free Report) shot up 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €36.49 ($37.62) and last traded at €36.35 ($37.47). 419,808 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 502,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at €36.09 ($37.21).

Porsche Automobil Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €35.96 and a 200-day moving average price of €39.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.26, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.31.

About Porsche Automobil

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names.

