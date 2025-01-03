Robex Resources (CVE:RBX) Trading Up 5.6% – What’s Next?

Robex Resources Inc. (CVE:RBX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.62 and last traded at C$2.62. 5,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 22,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$3.75 price objective on shares of Robex Resources and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Robex Resources Stock Down 10.3 %

About Robex Resources

The company has a market capitalization of C$354.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.79.

Robex Resources Inc operates as a gold production and development company in West Africa. The company operates the Nampala mining permit located in southern Mali; and the Kiniero Project in Guinea. It also holds five exploration permits, including Mininko, Kamasso, Gladié, Sanoula, and Diangouté in Mali.

