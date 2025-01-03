Robex Resources (CVE:RBX) Trading Up 5.6% – What’s Next?

Robex Resources Inc. (CVE:RBX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.62 and last traded at C$2.62. 5,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 22,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.48.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$3.75 price objective on shares of Robex Resources and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Robex Resources
Robex Resources Stock Down 10.3 %
About Robex Resources
Robex Resources Inc operates as a gold production and development company in West Africa. The company operates the Nampala mining permit located in southern Mali; and the Kiniero Project in Guinea. It also holds five exploration permits, including Mininko, Kamasso, Gladié, Sanoula, and Diangouté in Mali.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Robex Resources
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- 3 Big-Box Stores Dividend Investors Can Count on in 2025
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Archer Aviation: From Air Taxis to Aerial Warfare
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Travel’s Takeoff: Top 2 ETFs to Ride the 2025 Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Robex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.