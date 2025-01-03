ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.20 and last traded at $16.15. 308,157 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 150% from the average session volume of 123,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.14.

ProShares Short High Yield Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.53.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Short High Yield

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in ProShares Short High Yield by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 11,467 shares during the period. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield by 69.8% during the third quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 46,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 19,221 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in ProShares Short High Yield by 4.4% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 98,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Short High Yield by 6.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 274,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,658,000 after purchasing an additional 17,076 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short High Yield in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,073,000.

About ProShares Short High Yield

The Proshares Short High Yield (SJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield index. The fund provides inverse exposure, reset daily, to a modified market-value-weighted index comprising US-dollar-denominated corporate high-yield bonds with maturities between 3 and 15 years.

