SUIC Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SUIC) Trading Down 19.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC – Get Free Report) traded down 19.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. 6,427 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 115% from the average session volume of 2,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.
SUIC Worldwide Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.75.
About SUIC Worldwide
Suic Worldwide Holdings Ltd is venture capital firm specializing in growth capital investments. The firm seeks to invest in private enterprises and the public sector that develop products and services adopting core capabilities of the IoT, big data, AI, fintech and blockchain. The firm provides IT management consulting services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SUIC Worldwide
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Big-Box Stores Dividend Investors Can Count on in 2025
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Archer Aviation: From Air Taxis to Aerial Warfare
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Travel’s Takeoff: Top 2 ETFs to Ride the 2025 Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for SUIC Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SUIC Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.