SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) Trading 0.4% Higher – Still a Buy?

SGL Carbon SE (ETR:SGL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €4.03 ($4.15) and last traded at €4.00 ($4.12). 108,665 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 248,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at €3.99 ($4.11).

SGL Carbon Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is €4.31 and its 200 day moving average is €5.32. The company has a market cap of $493.97 million, a PE ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.36.

About SGL Carbon

SGL Carbon SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of special graphite, carbon fibers, and composite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Graphite Solutions, Process Technology, Carbon Fibers, and Composite Solutions.

