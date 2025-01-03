Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Trading 0.1% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.01 and last traded at $10.96. 13,175 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 28,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.95.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.52.

Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Chemical had a negative return on equity of 19.08% and a negative net margin of 9.83%.

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in Chemicals & Plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Essential Chemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polymethyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals.

