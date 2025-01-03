Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC) Trading Down 3.4% – Should You Sell?

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Free Report) traded down 3.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.85 and last traded at $9.85. 1,210 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 1,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.
Commercial National Financial Stock Up 6.5 %
The firm has a market cap of $41.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average of $9.34.
Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.23 million for the quarter.
Commercial National Financial Announces Dividend
About Commercial National Financial
Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Commercial Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries in Michigan. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and health savings accounts.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Commercial National Financial
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- 3 Big-Box Stores Dividend Investors Can Count on in 2025
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Archer Aviation: From Air Taxis to Aerial Warfare
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Travel’s Takeoff: Top 2 ETFs to Ride the 2025 Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Commercial National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.