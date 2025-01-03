Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC) Trading Down 3.4% – Should You Sell?

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Free Report) traded down 3.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.85 and last traded at $9.85. 1,210 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 1,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

Commercial National Financial Stock Up 6.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $41.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average of $9.34.

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.23 million for the quarter.

Commercial National Financial Announces Dividend

About Commercial National Financial

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. Commercial National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.58%.

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Commercial Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries in Michigan. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and health savings accounts.

