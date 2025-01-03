Economic Investment Trust (TSE:EVT) Shares Up 0.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT – Get Free Report) shot up 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$164.00 and last traded at C$164.00. 275 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 637 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$162.50.

Economic Investment Trust Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$169.42 and a 200-day moving average price of C$159.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$921.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.75.

Economic Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Economic Investment Trust Company Profile

In other news, insider Economic Investment Trust Limited purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$161.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$32,280. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. Corporate insiders own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Composite Index, MSCI World Index, and S&P 500 Index.

