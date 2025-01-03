Economic Investment Trust (TSE:EVT) Shares Up 0.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT – Get Free Report) shot up 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$164.00 and last traded at C$164.00. 275 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 637 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$162.50.
Economic Investment Trust Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$169.42 and a 200-day moving average price of C$159.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$921.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.75.
Economic Investment Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Economic Investment Trust Company Profile
Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Composite Index, MSCI World Index, and S&P 500 Index.
