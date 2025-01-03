Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA) Shares Up 8.9% – Time to Buy?

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (CVE:LA – Get Free Report) rose 8.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$8.55 and last traded at C$8.55. Approximately 4,300 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 3,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.85.
The company has a market cap of C$243.54 million, a PE ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.14, a current ratio of 33.13 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$7.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.38.
Los Andes Copper Ltd. acquires, explores, and develops copper deposits in Latin America. It operates through Mineral Exploration and Hydroelectric Project segments. The company holds a 100% interest in the Vizcachitas copper, molybdenum, and silver porphyry project located north of Santiago, Region V, Chile.
