Pebble Beach Systems Group (LON:PEB) Trading Down 2.8% – Here’s What Happened

Pebble Beach Systems Group plc (LON:PEB – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 9.80 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.87 ($0.12). Approximately 91,584 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 132,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.15 ($0.13).

Pebble Beach Systems Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 10.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 452.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of £12.25 million, a P/E ratio of 984.00 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Pebble Beach Systems Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Pebble Beach Systems Group news, insider Chris Errington acquired 5,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of £550,000 ($680,777.32). Company insiders own 44.72% of the company’s stock.

Pebble Beach Systems Group Company Profile

Pebble Beach Systems Group plc designs and delivers automation, integrated channel, and virtualized playout solutions for the broadcast and streaming service markets worldwide. It also provides Automation Lite, a simpler software offering that allow control of up to six channels; Playout in a box, a compact playout solution; Pebble Remote, a solution that provides real-time access to the playout environment; Pebble Control, a solution that offers connection management of IP devices for TV stations, OB trucks, and production houses; and Orchestration solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pebble Beach Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebble Beach Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.