Daiwa House Industry (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Stock Price Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.00 and last traded at $30.70. 13,003 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 44,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.76.

Daiwa House Industry Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.55.

Daiwa House Industry Company Profile

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the construction contracts business in Japan and internationally. It operates through six segments: Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Condominiums, Commercial Facilities, Business Facilities, and Environmental Energy. The Detached Houses segment engages in custom-ordered housing and sales of detached houses and lots.

