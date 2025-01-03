ICG Enterprise Trust (LON:ICGT) Shares Down 0.6% – What’s Next?

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,294 ($16.02) and last traded at GBX 1,294 ($16.02). 15,952 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 113,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,302 ($16.12).

ICG Enterprise Trust Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,274.87 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,251.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £858.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,051.97 and a beta of 0.85.

ICG Enterprise Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. ICG Enterprise Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13,076.92%.

ICG Enterprise Trust Company Profile

ICG Enterprise Trust is focused exclusively on investing in buyouts in North America and Europe. Through our experience, global network and focus on defensive growth, we seek to deliver attractive long-term returns.

