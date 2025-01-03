AirIQ (CVE:IQ) Trading Down 2.4% – Should You Sell?

AirIQ Inc. (CVE:IQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.41. 2,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 17,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

AirIQ Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$11.01 million, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.42 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

AirIQ Company Profile

AirIQ Inc provides wireless asset management and location services in Canada. The company also develops and operates telematics asset management system by digitized mapping, wireless communications, internet, and the global positioning system. Its web-based platform provides fleet operators and vehicle owners with a suite of asset management solutions to monitor, manage, and protect their assets.

