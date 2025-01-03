Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Stock Price Up 1.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK – Get Free Report) shot up 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 146 ($1.81) and last traded at GBX 146 ($1.81). 35,112 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 325,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 144 ($1.78).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Bakkavor Group from GBX 140 ($1.73) to GBX 170 ($2.10) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

Get Bakkavor Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bakkavor Group

Bakkavor Group Stock Performance

About Bakkavor Group

The stock has a market capitalization of £832.82 million, a P/E ratio of 1,309.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 142.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 149.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.92.

(Get Free Report)

We are the leading provider of fresh prepared food in the UK, and our presence in the US and China positions the Group well in these high-growth markets. We leverage our consumer insight and scale to provide innovative food that offers quality, choice, convenience, and freshness. Around 18,000 colleagues operate from 43 sites across our three markets supplying a portfolio of over 3,000 products across meals, pizza & bread, salads and desserts to leading grocery retailers in the UK and US, and international food brands in China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bakkavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.