Microwave Filter (OTCMKTS:MFCO) Trading 23.6% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Microwave Filter Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFCO – Get Free Report) traded up 23.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33. 1,001 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 3,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.
Microwave Filter Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.49.
Microwave Filter Company Profile
Microwave Filter Company, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic filters for radio and microwave frequencies primarily in the United States. It manufactures RF filters and related components for eliminating interference and facilitating signal processing for cable television, broadcast, commercial and military communications, avionics, radar, navigation, and defense markets.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Microwave Filter
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- 3 Big-Box Stores Dividend Investors Can Count on in 2025
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Archer Aviation: From Air Taxis to Aerial Warfare
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Travel’s Takeoff: Top 2 ETFs to Ride the 2025 Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Microwave Filter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microwave Filter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.