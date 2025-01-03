Wesfarmers (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Trading Down 1.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY – Get Free Report) fell 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.46 and last traded at $22.00. 31,277 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 21,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.37.

Wesfarmers Stock Up 0.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.22.

About Wesfarmers

(Get Free Report)

Wesfarmers Limited engages in the retail business in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company is involved in the retail sale of building materials, home and garden improvement, lifestyle, and outdoor living products; apparel and general merchandise, including toys, leisure, entertainment, home, and consumables; and office products and solutions, such as stationery, technology, furniture, art supplies, and learning and development resources, as well as print and create, and technical support services through its Officeworks stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wesfarmers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesfarmers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.